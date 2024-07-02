Companies

MC Mining announces changes to its board

The company says non-executive directors Andrew Mifflin and Julian Hoskin have resigned

02 July 2024 - 12:44
by Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV
MC Mining on Tuesday announced that non-executive directors Andrew Mifflin and Julian Hoskin have resigned from the board, effective June 30. 

Mifflin had served on the board since December 2014, while Hoskin was appointed in March 2023. The company said both directors had contributed to positioning MC Mining to become SA’s leading steelmaking hard-coking coal producer in SA, pending funding for the Makhado Project.

The company also announced the appointment of Douglas Abrahams as a non-executive director, effective July 1. Abrahams is a chartered accountant, with more than three decades of experience in audit and business advisory roles.

MC Mining interim chair Mathews Senosi expressed gratitude for the outgoing directors’ commitment and valuable contributions, “particularly in ensuring the Makhado Project is ready for development and that the company’s collieries operate according to industry best practices”.

Senosi also welcomed Abrahams to the board, highlighting his financial and commercial expertise, “which will contribute to the company’s ongoing development”.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

MC Mining names Yi He as interim CEO

Godfrey Gomwe is to step down as MD and CEO from June 30
6 days ago

Godfrey Gomwe steps down as CEO of MC Mining

Gomwe leaves the company after the successful off-market offer by Goldway Capital Investment in April
1 week ago
