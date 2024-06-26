Companies

PODCAST | Naspers/Prosus vision for profitable e-commerce growth

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ervin Tu, president and chief investment officer at Naspers and Prosus

26 June 2024 - 13:52
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Ervin Tu: His team seems less tolerant of poor performers. Picture: MAARTEN DE GROOT/ via REUTERS
The growth and profit strategy SA’s largest listed group takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ervin Tu, president and chief investment officer at Naspers and Prosus. 

Tu, who had been interim CEO following the departure of Bob van Dijk in late 2023, discusses the financial performance of SA’s largest listed group. 

The group has demonstrated profitability for the full-year ending in March, surpassing its initial goal of achieving consolidated e-commerce profitability by the first half of the 2025 financial year.

Join the discussion: 

While the education and online retail divisions continued to record trading losses, it was the classifieds and food delivery businesses that pushed the e-commerce portfolio to a profit of $24m.

Tu says the group has been working to simplify its operations and is now focused on investment that makes the most of artificial intelligence. 

In a global economy where expected interest rate cuts will soon make capital cheap again, Tu outlines the group’s road to profits; investment philosophy; development of media businesses; AI opportunities; factors affecting valuations; and the group’s strategy for growing across its portfolio. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

