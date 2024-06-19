Stadio grows student numbers by 8%
Construction of the second comprehensive campus in Durbanville will start in the second half of 2024
19 June 2024 - 10:23
Private higher-education provider Stadio Holdings has increased student numbers by 8%, despite the tough economic environment.
In an update to be delivered at the group’s AGM on Wednesday, CEO Chris Vorster said total student numbers stood at 46,300 as of June, compared with 42,874 at the same point in 2023. He described the growth as “satisfactory” considering the tough economic conditions, with consumers under severe pressure...
