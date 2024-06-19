Nolo Letele. Former chairman and group CEO of MultiChoice. Picture: SUPPLiED.
The journey for one of Africa’s pay TV pioneers is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by businessperson Nolo Letele.
Letele is credited with leading MultiChoice’s expansion beyond SA’s borders, with the group’s services now available in 50 African countries.
Having helped to start the first TV station in Lesotho, with M-Net in 1988, he joined M-Net in 1990.
In 1999, he was appointed as MultiChoice group CEO, a position he held until 2010, when he was appointed executive chair of MultiChoice SA, a position he held for 11 years. He then became a non-executive director of MultiChoice Group after its unbundling out of Naspers and listing on the JSE in 2019.
Topics of discussion include: Letele’s career in technology and broadcasting; the history of MultiChoice over the past three decades; the journey to become the continent’s largest pay TV player; and thoughts about the impending merger of MultiChoice with Canal+.
PODCAST | Nolo Letele's three decades at MultiChoice
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by businessperson Nolo Letele
