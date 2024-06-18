Local currency expected to start realigning with global markets
The government must ignore detractors and move quickly, carefully and with purpose
Supermarkets should display fresh produce prices by weight in addition to per unit
S&P says election outcome is broadly favourable for the economic and fiscal outlook
Titles have been on life support and company has run out of options, says CEO Ishmet Davidson
BER sees acceleration to 5.5%, while Nedbank expects inflation to have held steady
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
Panel recommends government ditches some taxes proposed in next year's budget
Springboks name four uncapped players in changed squad
It replaces the marque’s two-doored C-Class and E‑Class models
Business Day TV spoke to Gumtree SA’s chief of staff, Marcus Badach, about becoming locally owned, hosted and controlled, which the group says has been a huge strategic boost.
WATCH: The future of Gumtree SA is local
Business Day TV speaks to Gumtree SA’s chief of staff, Marcus Badach
