WATCH: The future of Gumtree SA is local

Business Day TV speaks to Gumtree SA’s chief of staff, Marcus Badach

18 June 2024 - 16:57
Picture: 123RF/STAN CIUC
Business Day TV spoke to Gumtree SA’s chief of staff, Marcus Badach, about becoming locally owned, hosted and controlled, which the group says has been a huge strategic boost.

