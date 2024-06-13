Companies

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Slots of opportunity: The rise of online gaming

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

13 June 2024 - 20:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss about the rise of online gaming in SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s bitcoin payments system hits R1m a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Headwinds relegate ArcelorMittal SA to penny stock
Companies / Industrials
3.
Woolworths customers warm to Lucky Star
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
More South Africans take wealth offshore
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Alexforbes says two-pot retirement system is a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Can the JSE’s casino groups win big in lucrative new gaming formats?

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.