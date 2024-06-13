Most of Roaring Kitty’s GameStop predictions miss the mark

A screen displays GameStop stock trading information on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US, on June 3 2024. File photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
When Keith Gill appeared on a YouTube video in the summer of 2020 to discuss GameStop, he argued that the company’s future was far rosier than the market expected. Nearly four years later, he remains bullish, even if most of his key predictions have gone unfulfilled.
The stock influencer, who uses the moniker Roaring Kitty, has again made an argument for GameStop after a long absence from social media, reviving the meme stock trend that GameStop’s roller-coaster stock market ride in 2021 helped to spark.
This year, GameStop’s volatile shares have jumped 45% and trade at about $25, after Gill revealed publicly this month a $116m investment in the company.
Many of the predictions underpinning Gill’s original thesis and investor exuberance, however, such as a revival in sales and profitability, have yet to sustainably materialise, based on Reuters’ evaluation of his public statements and GameStop’s financial disclosures.
“During the first go about in 2020, some of his thinking was thoughtful and spot on,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who has covered GameStop for more than 20 years. Now, the company’s core business faced growing challenges, he said.
Texas-based GameStop, which holds its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, did not respond to email and telephone requests for comment. Gill could not be reached by email or phone.
Threat overblown
Gill originally forecast that GameStop, a retailer of new and used video games, consoles and collectibles, would grow revenue and earnings and embrace a transformative business strategy based on fostering a gamer community.
Gill predicted in July 2020 that the competitive threat to GameStop’s retail operations from digital downloads of games was “overblown”. He argued that the industrywide transition to digital seemed slower than bears feared. GameStop reduced its number of physical stores by 9% from 2021 to 4,169 in its most recent fiscal year.
Pachter said that the market selling physical gaming software had shrunk rapidly since 2020. He calculates that sales of physical software account for about 3% of the overall gaming market, which he estimates at $183bn, versus 4% in 2020.
Newzoo, a gaming analytics firm, said in a May review, that the market had almost entirely moved away from physical sales.
GameStop does not break down the split between its physical and digital software sales.
Gill also predicted that then CEO George Sherman’s “GameStop Reboot” plan would reinvent the company as a premier gaming hub. To support this, Gill pointed to the launch in autumn of 2019 of a dozen concept stores that included interactive gaming spaces.
No updates
Gill reiterated his bullish view in Congressional testimony in February 2021, saying GameStop “has a unique opportunity to pivot to a technology-driven business by embracing the digital economy”.
After the pandemic and disappointing financial results, GameStop ceased providing updates about its concept stores, according to a review of its filings.
GameStop disclosed in its annual earnings filings the closure of its cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible token) business, which included a partnership with now-defunct FTX.
GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen did not respond to requests for comment. Neither of its two most recent CEOs, George Sherman and Matt Furlong, responded to requests for comment made via business social media platform LinkedIn.
Zacks Equity Research, while rating GameStop a sell, said in a report published on Monday that “management is progressing well with its growth endeavours” by strengthening e-commerce delivery and service.
Gill’s latest YouTube livestream came this month, hours after GameStop posted a 29% decline in sales for the first quarter, though it reported a narrower loss.
In 2020, Gill forecast earnings and revenues would improve. “I expect earnings to improve significantly,” from the second half of 2020 onward, Gill told his followers in July 2020.
Similarly bullish
GameStop posted a net loss of $215m for fiscal 2020, a loss of $381m in fiscal 2021 and a loss of $313m in 2022. The company, however, posted a profit of $6.7m for fiscal 2023 as it reduced expenses.
Gill was similarly bullish on revenues in 2020, awaiting the release of new consoles by big gaming companies. “You might get a big jump next year,” he said in August that year.
GameStop recorded revenues of $5.09bn in fiscal 2020 which rose to $6.01bn in fiscal 2021. However, sales eased to $5.93bn in fiscal 2022 and dipped again to $5.27bn in fiscal 2023.
GameStop’s sharp stock price gains during waves of retail investor enthusiasm did allow the company to raise capital. It announced Tuesday it raised $2.14bn through a fourth such sale of 75-million shares. Pachter said share sales produced a hefty cash cushion he estimates could generate $100m in annual interest income.
One high-profile short seller, Andrew Left of Citron Research, on Wednesday said he closed out a short position in GameStop, citing their capital raising, though he said he did not believe a turnaround in the company’s fundamentals would occur.
Gill retains faith in the company. “Pause for a moment and think about” what might come next for GameStop, Gill told the livestream on Friday. “That becomes the bet.”
