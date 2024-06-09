Companies

WATCH: Ster-Kinekor restructuring secures encore from CEO

Business Day TV spoke to Ster-Kinekor’s CEO, Mark Sardi

09 June 2024 - 15:10
Moviegoers wearing protective face masks wait to watch a film at a cinema. Picture: MILAN JAROS/BLOOMBERG
As part of a restructuring process, Ster-Kinekor initially planned to close nine cinemas and shed 226 jobs. In the end, the country’s largest movie exhibitor only closed two cinemas and cut less than 60 jobs — mainly at head office level. Is this a telling sign that cinema is back in business? To find out, Business Day TV caught up with Ster-Kinekor’s CEO, Mark Sardi.

