Tesla will not launch refreshed Y model this year, Musk said

High interest rates have resulted in the carmaker’s being slow in updating its ageing models

09 June 2024 - 13:10
by Jahnavi Nidumolu
Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON
Bengaluru — Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media X on Saturday.

“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”

Tesla has been slow to refresh its ageing models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models. The carmaker’s global vehicle deliveries fell in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.

Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was readying a production revamp of Model Y with a target of starting production in 2024.

Reuters 

China gives nod to public trials of advanced autonomous driving

The approval is part of a plan to accelerate adoption of self-driving cars
5 days ago

Tesla stands by Elon Musk pay package

EV maker defends CEO’s proposed $56bn remuneration
6 days ago

Tesla shareholder sues Elon Musk for alleged $7.5bn insider trading

Suit comes as shareholders are set to vote on the billionaire’s $56bn pay package later in June
1 week ago

Thumbs down for Musk's R1-trillion pay package

Tesla investors worry that the billionaire entrepreneur is distracted by his other ventures
1 week ago
