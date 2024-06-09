Bengaluru — Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media X on Saturday.
“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”
Tesla has been slow to refresh its ageing models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models. The carmaker’s global vehicle deliveries fell in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.
Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was readying a production revamp of Model Y with a target of starting production in 2024.
Tesla will not launch refreshed Y model this year, Musk said
High interest rates have resulted in the carmaker’s being slow in updating its ageing models
Bengaluru — Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media X on Saturday.
“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”
Tesla has been slow to refresh its ageing models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models. The carmaker’s global vehicle deliveries fell in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.
Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was readying a production revamp of Model Y with a target of starting production in 2024.
Reuters
China gives nod to public trials of advanced autonomous driving
Tesla stands by Elon Musk pay package
Tesla shareholder sues Elon Musk for alleged $7.5bn insider trading
Thumbs down for Musk's R1-trillion pay package
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Norway fund opposes Musk pay at Tesla
Investor KLP wants Tesla to soften its labour stance in Sweden
China gives nod to public trials of advanced autonomous driving
Tesla stands by Elon Musk pay package
Tesla shareholder sues Elon Musk for alleged $7.5bn insider trading
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.