Botswana wants quick separation of De Beers from Anglo, says Masisi

Gaborone — Botswana is hoping for a quick separation of De Beers from the Anglo American group before the UK-listed diversified mining giant is exposed to a possible hostile takeover, President Mokgweetsi Masisi says.
Botswana, the world’s top diamond producer by value, is finalising a new 10-year gem sales deal agreed last June with De Beers. The two parties had agreed to finalise the deal by June 28 this year, but the proposed takeover of Anglo by the BHP Group has brought uncertainty to the sales agreement.
Anglo has rebuffed BHP and on Wednesday rejected the Australian company’s request for more time to discuss its latest $49bn takeover offer. Anglo plans to divest from De Beers and its other coal, nickel and platinum assets to focus on energy transition metal copper.
Masisi said he would meet Anglo and De Beers executives at jewellery industry trade event the JCK Show in the US this week.
“One thing we don’t want is a hostile owner. We are watching this very closely because whoever buys Anglo, if it is sold, will then be the owner of De Beers and De Beers is our strategic partner with whom we are at the tail end of our negotiations,” Masisi told reporters .
Botswana is a 15% shareholder in De Beers and accounts for 70% of the company’s annual rough diamond supply.
The renewal of the sales deal and mining rights for Botswana and De Beers’ joint venture mining company, Debswana, is vital to the southern African country, which gets about 40% of its revenue, 75% of its foreign exchange earnings and a third of national output from diamonds.
“We have received some assurances and the reason for travelling is to go and get that first hand from the principals of Anglo and De Beers that they are committed to separating De Beers from Anglo before Anglo is sold, if it is sold,” Masisi said.
Botswana needs to finalise the deal with De Beers so that it can begin to benefit from the renegotiated terms agreed in June 2023, which include a higher allocation of rough diamonds from Debswana to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company and a $750m investment by De Beers in other economic sectors over the next 10 years.
Botswana wants quick separation of De Beers from Anglo, says Masisi
President says Botswana does want to see a hostile takeover
Gaborone — Botswana is hoping for a quick separation of De Beers from the Anglo American group before the UK-listed diversified mining giant is exposed to a possible hostile takeover, President Mokgweetsi Masisi says.
Botswana, the world’s top diamond producer by value, is finalising a new 10-year gem sales deal agreed last June with De Beers. The two parties had agreed to finalise the deal by June 28 this year, but the proposed takeover of Anglo by the BHP Group has brought uncertainty to the sales agreement.
Anglo has rebuffed BHP and on Wednesday rejected the Australian company’s request for more time to discuss its latest $49bn takeover offer. Anglo plans to divest from De Beers and its other coal, nickel and platinum assets to focus on energy transition metal copper.
Masisi said he would meet Anglo and De Beers executives at jewellery industry trade event the JCK Show in the US this week.
“One thing we don’t want is a hostile owner. We are watching this very closely because whoever buys Anglo, if it is sold, will then be the owner of De Beers and De Beers is our strategic partner with whom we are at the tail end of our negotiations,” Masisi told reporters .
Botswana is a 15% shareholder in De Beers and accounts for 70% of the company’s annual rough diamond supply.
The renewal of the sales deal and mining rights for Botswana and De Beers’ joint venture mining company, Debswana, is vital to the southern African country, which gets about 40% of its revenue, 75% of its foreign exchange earnings and a third of national output from diamonds.
“We have received some assurances and the reason for travelling is to go and get that first hand from the principals of Anglo and De Beers that they are committed to separating De Beers from Anglo before Anglo is sold, if it is sold,” Masisi said.
Botswana needs to finalise the deal with De Beers so that it can begin to benefit from the renegotiated terms agreed in June 2023, which include a higher allocation of rough diamonds from Debswana to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company and a $750m investment by De Beers in other economic sectors over the next 10 years.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Crunch time as BHP makes its pitch
Clock’s ticking for Anglo American
Anglo rejects BHP’s third offer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.