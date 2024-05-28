Reinet grows net asset value more than 8%
The value of its investment in Pension Insurance Corporation grew
28 May 2024 - 08:32
Investment vehicle Reinet grew its net asset value by 8.1%, reflecting the increase in value of its investment in Pension Insurance Corporation.
Reinet’s net asset value amounted to €6.2bn at the end of March, an increase of €464m, or 8.1%, from end-March 2023, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
