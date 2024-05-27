Companies

WATCH: Barloworld’s first-half earnings hit by subdued SA operations

Business Day TV speaks to Barloworld’s CEO Dominic Sewela

27 May 2024 - 20:17
Barloworld Automotive and Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld Automotive and Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A subdued showing from Barloworld’s local operations weighed on earnings. The group has reported an 8% decline in interim headline earnings per share from continuing operations and revenue fell by a similar margin to R19.2bn. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Dominic Sewela.

