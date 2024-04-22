Galp eyes sale of half its stake in Namibian oil exploration block
The block includes the Mopane field that Galp estimates holds at least 10-billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent
22 April 2024 - 15:08
London — Portuguese oil company Galp Energia has launched the sale of half of its stake in an exploration block offshore Namibia where it has made a major oil discovery, three industry sources familiar with the matter said.
Galp has an 80% stake in Petroleum Exploration Licence 83 (PEL 83), which covers almost 10,000km2 in the Orange Basin, with Namibia’s national oil company Namcor and independent exploration group Custos each holding another 10%...
