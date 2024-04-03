WeBuyCars listing ready to roll on April 11
WeBuyCars sells 12,000-13,000 used cars a month
03 April 2024 - 12:52
Investment holding company Transaction Capital says all the conditions for the unbundling of used car dealer WeBuyCars have been met and the private listing will go ahead as expected.
WeBuyCars sells 12,000-13,000 used cars a month across SA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.