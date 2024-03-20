Workforce Holdings to report a loss as adverse trading weighs
The company says ‘out-of-the-ordinary expected credit loss levels’ affected the results
20 March 2024 - 10:58
Employment and staffing services group Workforce Holdings is expected to dip into the red in the year to end-December.
The company said on Wednesday it expected to report a headline loss per share of between 11.36c and 16.04c compared with headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 46.8c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.