Higher student numbers boost Stadio’s earnings
The private higher education group says it produces a ‘solid set of results, despite a challenging economic environment’
18 March 2024 - 08:19
Private higher education group Stadio Holdings has reported a 27% increase in profit for the year to end-December due to good growth in new student numbers.
Revenue increased 16% to R1.4bn and profit after tax was up 27% to R236m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.