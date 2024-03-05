Curro ‘has turned the corner’ as it delivers strong free cash flow
05 March 2024 - 21:22
For the first time in 25 years private school group Curro is generating more free cash, a sign of a healthy business, than it is spending on building, buying and refurbishing schools.
This as it now seeks to fill the schools it has built and bought, and has slowed its expansion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.