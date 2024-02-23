UK-based Shell is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It has had operations in SA for more than a century.
Museisi said he paid attention to items regarding energy production, as well as crime in the country.
He details how Shell's operations — as a large energy operator — have been affected by the power uncertainty caused by Eskom.
Museisi gives his impressions of the budget; Shell’s efforts to grow in solar; the effects of load-shedding on the company’s local operations; ways in which the company is mitigating the risks posed by load-shedding; oil prices; and the effect of load-shedding on fuel sales in SA.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Energy sector review of budget 2024
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Aluwani Museisi, newly appointed country chair of Shell SA
Business Day Spotlight looks at the 2024 national budget through the lens of a large energy company. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Aluwani Museisi, newly appointed country chair of Shell SA.
This week, finance minister Enoch Gondongwana presented the national budget for 2024.
Museisi says the minister put together a good budget, taking into consideration the current economic downturn. He highlighted that the focus on fiscal discipline was positive.
