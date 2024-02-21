PODCAST | Technology is driving Nutun’s BPO ambitions

SA’s success in the global customer support and technology investment is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nutun CEO John Watling. Nutun is a company that specialises in business process outsourcing (BPO) services such as customer support. The company is a subsidiary of JSE-listed Transaction Capital.
Watling says Nutun, previously known as Transaction Capital Risk Services, has experienced strong growth in customer experience services revenue, primarily from UK-based clients but also from SA, Australia and the US.
This discussion also explores the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies in the BPO arena.
Topics of discussion include Nutun’s business model; the company’s growth strategy; reasons for SA’s success in the global BPO market; and technology investment.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
