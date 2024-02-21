Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Technology is driving Nutun’s BPO ambitions

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nutun CEO John Watling

21 February 2024 - 12:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET
Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET

SA’s success in the global customer support and technology investment is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nutun CEO John Watling. Nutun is a company that specialises in business process outsourcing (BPO) services such as customer support. The company is a subsidiary of JSE-listed Transaction Capital.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Watling says Nutun, previously known as Transaction Capital Risk Services, has experienced strong growth in customer experience services revenue, primarily from UK-based clients but also from SA, Australia and the US. 

This discussion also explores the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies in the BPO arena. 

Topics of discussion include Nutun’s business model; the company’s growth strategy; reasons for SA’s success in the global BPO market; and technology investment.

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Zandaux’s push for an African online business marketplace

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Zandaux
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Rebounding business confidence in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Richard Downing, an economist with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | TCL’s push for smartphone penetration beyond Alcatel in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB fails to block trademark application by UAE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shareholders place flight from SA assets in the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ithala woos Bidvest Bank to replace Absa as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rail crisis forces Kumba Iron Ore to cut more jobs
Companies / Mining
5.
New gas deal to replace Sasol’s needed urgently, ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.