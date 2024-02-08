MultiChoice reaches a tax settlement with Nigeria

Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has reached a tax settlement with the Nigerian tax authority, bringing to an end a two-year tax dispute which had initially hit the share price.
MultiChoice will pay $37.3m to settle all matters in dispute, far less than the $.4.4bn the tax receiver had originally demanded from MultiChoice Nigeria.
Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service had initially imposed a hefty tax bill in 2021, accusing MultiChoice of skipping taxes and denying auditors access to its servers.
At the time, the quantum of the tax bill exceeded its market value, resulting in a drop in its share price, though it recovered after MultiChoice managed to get the ruling set aside.
Its shares were up under 1% to R95.75 in early trade on the JSE, valuing MultiChoice at R40bn.
MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has previously run into a tax dispute with the Nigerian authorities. The company was able to resolve an $8bn fine related to repatriated dividends in Nigeria, just one of the many cases it has had to deal with in the country.
A $2bn tax bill levelled against the company was revoked in 2020 after MTN contested it.
The pay-TV operator will pay $37.3m to settle all matters in the dispute
MultiChoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer as too low
JARRED HOUSTON: Value during an almost perfect storm of challenges for MultiChoice
Revamped Showmax anticipates African boom
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Nigeria’s growth promise for SA companies
