MultiChoice reaches a tax settlement with Nigeria

The pay-TV operator will pay $37.3m to settle all matters in the dispute

08 February 2024 - 11:36
by Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/SIMPSON33

Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has reached a tax settlement with the Nigerian tax authority, bringing to an end a two-year tax dispute which had initially hit the share price.

MultiChoice will pay $37.3m to settle all matters in dispute, far less than the $.4.4bn the tax receiver had originally demanded from MultiChoice Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service had initially imposed a hefty tax bill in 2021, accusing MultiChoice of skipping taxes and denying auditors access to its servers.

At the time, the quantum of the tax bill exceeded its market value, resulting in a drop in its share price, though it recovered after MultiChoice managed to get the ruling set aside.

Its shares were up under 1% to R95.75 in early trade on the JSE, valuing MultiChoice at R40bn.

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has previously run into a tax dispute with the Nigerian authorities. The company was able to resolve an $8bn fine related to repatriated dividends in Nigeria, just one of the many cases it has had to deal with in the country.

A $2bn tax bill levelled against the company was revoked in 2020 after MTN contested it.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MultiChoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer as too low

DStv operator may have to justify why it believes the offer price significantly undervalues the group
Companies
3 days ago

JARRED HOUSTON: Value during an almost perfect storm of challenges for MultiChoice

Look beyond and there may well be tremendous returns for long-term investors
Opinion
3 months ago

Revamped Showmax anticipates African boom

MultiChoice is poised to cash in on new streaming opportunities
Business
2 months ago

DUNCAN MCLEOD: Nigeria’s growth promise for SA companies

MTN and MultiChoice stand to score from the new president’s reforms
Opinion
2 months ago
