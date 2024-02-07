Less ad spend results in NY Times missing revenue expectation

The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, US. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
The New York Times missed expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a slowdown in advertising sales and fewer customers signing up for its bundles.
An uncertain economy has led to advertisers reducing their marketing budgets and sticking with safe havens such as Meta, while readers also cut back on subscriptions as they tried to keep a lid on costs.
The publisher reported revenue of $676.2m for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $679.24m, according to LSEG data.
In the past few years, the Times has embarked on a bundling push, combining its core news reports with digital content ranging from podcasts to cooking recipes and games, as it looks to boost engagement and retain users.
The Times added 300,000 digital-only subscribers in the quarter, compared with 210,000 in the prior quarter.
