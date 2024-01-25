PPC exits Rwanda with sale of PPC International
All conditions precedent to the disposal have been fulfilled and the proceeds have been received
25 January 2024 - 15:47
PPC International, a subsidiary of cement giant PPC, has completed the sale of its 51% stake in Rwandan integrated cement manufacturer Cimerwa for $42.5m.
The transaction with Kenya-based National Cement, which is part of East Africa clinker and cement manufacturer Devki Group, advances PPC’s strategy to exit its Central and East African assets, to focus its financial and human resources in its core Southern Africa market. ..
