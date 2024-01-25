Companies

Business Insider to lay off 8% of its workforce

Axel Springer-owned news website joins wave of layoffs in the tech and media industries

25 January 2024 - 20:28
by Zaheer Kachwala
Picture: 123RF/DANILL PESHKOV

Bengaluru — News website Business Insider is set to lay off about 8% of its staff, CEO Barbara Peng said on Thursday, joining a wave of layoffs that have swept the tech and media industries in January.

Media companies have been under pressure over the past year as advertisers pull back on spending due to high borrowing costs. Other news publications including the Los Angeles Times and Conde Nast have laid off staff.

"We have already begun to refocus teams and invest in areas that drive outsize value for our core audience," Peng said in a post on Business Insider’s website. "Unfortunately, this also means we need to scale back in some areas of our organisation."

The company will offer the outgoing employees a minimum of 13 weeks’ pay and medical coverage through to end-May.

German publishing giant Axel Springer acquired a majority stake in Business Insider in 2015 and retired the name in 2021 as it looked to expand coverage.

However, the company reversed the move when co-founder Henry Blodget stepped down as the CEO of the publication in November.

The layoffs follow similar moves across the tech industry including at companies such as Alphabet, eBay and Amazon.com as they look to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Reuters 

