Companies

US authority tells airlines to check Boeing 737s after MAX 9 incident

Door plugs should be inspected to ensure they are properly secured, FAA advises after some operators reported unspecified issues with bolts

22 January 2024 - 10:13
by David Shepardson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, US. File photo: NICK OXFORD/REUTERS
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, US. File photo: NICK OXFORD/REUTERS

Washington — The US Federal Aviation Administration late on Sunday recommended airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs to ensure they are properly secured after some operators reported unspecified issues with bolts upon inspections.

The recommendation follows the FAA’s grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes after the January 5 midair cabin blowout of a door plug on an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet.

The 737-900ER is not part of the newer MAX fleet but has the same optional door plug design that allows for the addition of an extra emergency exit door when carriers opt to install more seats.

The FAA issued a “Safety Alert for Operators” disclosing some airlines have conducted additional inspections on the 737-900ER mid-exit door plugs “and have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections”.

It recommended air carriers perform key portions of a fuselage plug assembly maintenance procedure related to the four bolts used to secure the door plug to the airframe “as soon as possible”.

A Boeing spokesperson said in an email that “we fully support the FAA and our customers in this action”. Boeing first delivered the 737-900ER in 2007 and the last one in 2019.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the only two US carriers that use the MAX 9, said this month they had found loose parts on many grounded MAX 9 aircraft during preliminary checks. They have had to cancel thousands of flights this month because of the grounding.

The FAA said on Sunday that MAX 9 planes will remain grounded until it “is satisfied they are safe to return to service”.

United said on Sunday it is extending the cancellation of its MAX 9 flights until January 26. Alaska, whose MAX 9 planes account for 20% of its fleet, previously cancelled all flights until Sunday. The airline did not immediately comment on how long it plans to extend cancellations.

In contrast to the MAX 9 that experienced the door-plug issue that was a new plane with a low number of flights, Boeing 737-900ER aircraft have more than 11-million hours of operation and 3.9-million flight cycles. The FAA said the door plug “has not been an issue with this model”.

No disruptions

United and Alaska said they have begun inspections of the door plugs on their 737-900ER fleets.

United, which has 136 737-900ER aircraft, expects the inspections “to be completed in the next few days without disruption to our customers”.

Alaska said its inspections began several days ago and it has had no findings to date and expects “to complete the remainder of our 900ER fleet without disruption to our operations”.

Delta Air Lines, which operates the 900ER, said it has “elected to take proactive measures to inspect our 737-900ER fleet” and does not anticipate any operational impacts.

Globally, the three US carriers operate most of the 737-900ERs with the door plugs.

On Wednesday, the FAA said inspections of an initial group of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets had been completed, a key hurdle to eventually ungrounding the model. The FAA is continuing to review data from those inspections before deciding when the planes can resume flights.

FAA administrator Mike Whitaker said this month the FAA is “going through a process to work out how to restore confidence in the integrity of these plug doors”.

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy said last week the investigative agency would be looking at numerous records related to the door plug. She said it is unclear if the bolts on the Alaska Airlines jet were properly secured or if they were actually installed at all.

Reuters

Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections of up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX jets

The carrier says it will initiate its own layers of quality control to the production of the aeroplane
Companies
1 week ago

Airbus again beats Boeing on deliveries

Company confirms 11% rise in 2023 aircraft deliveries, leaving its order backlog at 8,598
Companies
1 week ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun ‘shaken to the bone’ after 737 Max 9 disaster

A so-called door plug snapped off the fuselage of a nearly full 737 Max 9 on Friday while in flight, leaving a big hole next to an empty seat
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Momentum Metropolitan named Top Employer again
Companies / Financial Services
2.
TymeBank eyes top-three spot after profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
How Netcare aided Leoka in her PhD lie
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Pan African to consider bump in gold production ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol expects feedback on pollution measure ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

New delays for Boeing 737 Max deliveries to China after Alaska incident, US ...

Companies

Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections of up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX jets

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airline finds loose bolts on some Boeing 737 MAX planes

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.