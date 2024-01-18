After court ruling, Apple to sell some watches without blood oxygen feature

Washington/San Francisco — Apple said on Wednesday it would remove a blood oxygen monitoring feature from two flagship Apple Watch models in the US as the iPhone maker fights a legal battle over patents on the technology behind the feature.
The legal fight could take a year to resolve, and analysts had expected Apple would strike the feature, which is marketed for fitness uses, rather than pull devices from sale in one of its biggest markets.
The company said Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models without the feature would go on sale on its website and stores starting at 2pm GMT on Thursday.
Apple shares closed 0.5% lower at $182.68 after the US court of appeals for the federal circuit ruled on Wednesday that the company could no longer sell the models at the centre of a the legal battle with medical technology company Masimo.
In December, Masimo secured a decision from the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt imports of the devices. Apple Watches comprise about a quarter of the global smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint Research.
In a statement, Joe Kiani, Masimo's founder and CEO, said the court ruling on Wednesday “affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others’ patents.”
Apple said it “strongly disagreed” with the ITC decision and resulting orders and they should be should be reversed.
Existing Apple Watches are not affected by the orders, nor are devices sold outside the US.
Series 9 and Ultra 2 models sold in the US from Thursday will still have an app icon for the blood oxygen features. But when users tap those icons, they will be informed the features are unavailable.
Appel’s options
Ben Bajarin, CEO of analyst firm Creative Strategies, had expected Apple to disable the blood oxygen features on its Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models in the US rather than stop selling the wearable devices.
Apple does not break out Apple Watch or US sales figures specifically, but about 42% of its overall revenue came from North America in 2023.
While Apple Watch sales are far smaller than those of Apple’s flagship iPhone, the device anchors the company’s wearables sales segment, which accounted for $39.84bn of Apple’s overall $383.29bn in sales for fiscal 2023.
The ITC’s import ban on Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watches briefly went into effect on December 26. The Federal Circuit lifted the ban on December 27 while it considered Apple’s request for a long-term pause, and Apple resumed sales of the smartwatches later that day.
Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology to use in Apple Watches. The ITC barred imports and direct Apple sales of Apple Watches that read blood-oxygen levels following a Masimo complaint.
Apple stopped selling its latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in the US before Christmas until the appeals court’s temporary pause. The devices remained available from other US retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco and Walmart.
Apple asked the Washington-based Federal Circuit to keep the ban on hold for the duration of the appeals process, which is likely to take months. It argued that it was likely to win its appeal and that keeping the ban in effect would harm the company, its suppliers and the public.
The commission countered that Apple’s arguments “amount to little more” than a patent infringer “requesting permission to continue infringing”.
Apple has included a pulse oximeter feature in smartwatches since its Series 6 Apple Watch in 2020. It has countersued Masimo for patent infringement, calling Masimo’s legal actions a “manoeuvre to clear a path” for its own competing watch.
An Apple company report said its wearables, home and accessory business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, brought in $8.28bn in revenue during the third quarter of 2023.
After court ruling, Apple to sell some watches without blood oxygen feature
Tech company says it will remove the monitoring feature from two of its watches in the US as it fights a legal battle over patents
Washington/San Francisco — Apple said on Wednesday it would remove a blood oxygen monitoring feature from two flagship Apple Watch models in the US as the iPhone maker fights a legal battle over patents on the technology behind the feature.
The legal fight could take a year to resolve, and analysts had expected Apple would strike the feature, which is marketed for fitness uses, rather than pull devices from sale in one of its biggest markets.
The company said Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models without the feature would go on sale on its website and stores starting at 2pm GMT on Thursday.
Apple shares closed 0.5% lower at $182.68 after the US court of appeals for the federal circuit ruled on Wednesday that the company could no longer sell the models at the centre of a the legal battle with medical technology company Masimo.
In December, Masimo secured a decision from the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt imports of the devices. Apple Watches comprise about a quarter of the global smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint Research.
In a statement, Joe Kiani, Masimo's founder and CEO, said the court ruling on Wednesday “affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others’ patents.”
Apple said it “strongly disagreed” with the ITC decision and resulting orders and they should be should be reversed.
Existing Apple Watches are not affected by the orders, nor are devices sold outside the US.
Series 9 and Ultra 2 models sold in the US from Thursday will still have an app icon for the blood oxygen features. But when users tap those icons, they will be informed the features are unavailable.
Appel’s options
Ben Bajarin, CEO of analyst firm Creative Strategies, had expected Apple to disable the blood oxygen features on its Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models in the US rather than stop selling the wearable devices.
Apple does not break out Apple Watch or US sales figures specifically, but about 42% of its overall revenue came from North America in 2023.
While Apple Watch sales are far smaller than those of Apple’s flagship iPhone, the device anchors the company’s wearables sales segment, which accounted for $39.84bn of Apple’s overall $383.29bn in sales for fiscal 2023.
The ITC’s import ban on Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watches briefly went into effect on December 26. The Federal Circuit lifted the ban on December 27 while it considered Apple’s request for a long-term pause, and Apple resumed sales of the smartwatches later that day.
Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology to use in Apple Watches. The ITC barred imports and direct Apple sales of Apple Watches that read blood-oxygen levels following a Masimo complaint.
Apple stopped selling its latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in the US before Christmas until the appeals court’s temporary pause. The devices remained available from other US retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco and Walmart.
Apple asked the Washington-based Federal Circuit to keep the ban on hold for the duration of the appeals process, which is likely to take months. It argued that it was likely to win its appeal and that keeping the ban in effect would harm the company, its suppliers and the public.
The commission countered that Apple’s arguments “amount to little more” than a patent infringer “requesting permission to continue infringing”.
Apple has included a pulse oximeter feature in smartwatches since its Series 6 Apple Watch in 2020. It has countersued Masimo for patent infringement, calling Masimo’s legal actions a “manoeuvre to clear a path” for its own competing watch.
An Apple company report said its wearables, home and accessory business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, brought in $8.28bn in revenue during the third quarter of 2023.
Reuters
Apple sells more smartphones than Samsung
Microsoft briefly tops Apple as world’s most valuable company
Apple iPhone sales in China fall 30% in first week of 2024 despite aggressive model discounting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Apple to halt US sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches on patent dispute
Meta calls time on development of watch with two cameras
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: To achieve your fitness goals, show up in the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.