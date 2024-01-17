Institute of Directors in SA urges extra rigour when vetting board nominations
Organisation warns of reputational damage to companies failing to conduct due diligence on candidates
17 January 2024 - 15:27
The Institute of Directors in SA has urged companies to take extra care when performing due diligence before appointing directors, warning that failure to do so risks eroding the trust of the market.
“An organisation that does not perform this routine vetting of directors prior to appointment risks eroding the trust that shareholders, potential investors and other stakeholders have in its wider governance, and thus in its potential to succeed,” Parmi Natesan, CEO of the institute said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.