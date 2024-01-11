Companies

Taylor Swift fans give Premier Inn a boost

11 January 2024 - 16:07
by Radhika Anilkumar and Eva Mathews
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Taylor Swift. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Taylor Swift. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts helped Premier Inn owner Whitbread to sell out hotel rooms in Britain within minutes, CEO Dominic Paul said on Thursday, after the company reported a 11% rise in quarterly room sales for the UK.

“In the UK, what we see is when those concerts are announced, our hotels sell out incredibly quickly, Paul said.

The 34 year-old singer Swift spent 2023 travelling the world on her “Eras Tour”, showcasing music from her career, smashing records for ticket sales, and boosting the economies of every city she visited. Her UK and European tour starts this year.

Whitbread, which owns about 800 hotels across the UK, said strong UK accommodation sales continued into the fourth quarter which began in December, adding that revenue per available room, a key industry gauge of performance, was 10% ahead of last year.

Shares in the company, a FTSE 100 constituent, rose as much as 3% in morning trade.

Travellers are opting for established hotel chains to stay during their holidays over independent properties, helping companies such as Whitbread, already enjoying a resurgence in demand from pent up leisure and business travel plans.

Paul said customers were willing to spend for Whitbread’s “value for money” because of tough economic conditions.

In 2025, Whitbread expects UK net cost inflation to be 3%-4% of its £1.7bn-£1.8bn cost base.

The company, which owns restaurant and pub chains such as Bar+Block Steakhouse and Brewers Fayre, also reported a 11% rise in total sales growth for the 13 weeks ended November 30, helped by a 61% growth in its German market.

Reuters

Taylor Swift named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

Zelensky, Musk, Thunberg and Trump are among previous recipients of the title
Life
1 month ago

JAMIE CARR: A fashion fail for Farfetch

The online marketplace’s share price took off in the golden age of sofa-based retail during the pandemic, but now it’s rapidly running out of cash
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Digital payments set to continue battle against ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Kenny Fihla gets more teeth at Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths in another social media storm even before morning coffee is served

Companies / Retail & Consumer

France’s biggest supermarket chain presses producers for price cuts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.