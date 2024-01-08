AirAsia operations to merge globally

Malaysia’s Capital A said on Monday it intends to sell its aviation business to long-haul unit AirAsia X, with a goal of consolidating both its long and short-haul operations under a single AirAsia brand.
The proposed deal, which is subject to a final agreement being signed and to approvals from shareholders and courts, involves the sale of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group, which includes AirAsia units in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Cambodia, Group CEO Tony Fernandes told reporters without disclosing any deal value.
Full details of the deal will be announced “in the next two weeks”, he told reporters at AirAsia’s 2024 outlook briefing.
“Eventually AirAsia X and AirAsia will be merged into one airline ... my dream is for it to be one ASEAN airline,” Fernandes said, referring to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
AirAsia was founded in 2001 with two aircraft and has since become one of Asia’s largest budget airline operator with a fleet of about 200 planes serving markets including Southeast Asia and China.
Both Capital A and AirAsia X were hard hit by pandemic travel restrictions and classified by Malaysia’s stock exchange as PN17, or financially distressed. Such firms may be delisted from the exchange if they fail to stabilise their finances within a set time frame.
AirAsia X was removed from the classification in November, after undertaking measures to improve its financial position.
Fernandes said the group’s airlines is likely to return to full pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the first quarter. He said the group has 400 planes on order and Airbus will start delivering new A321 aircraft by the second quarter of 2025. It also hopes to add routes to Europe, South America and Africa by the end of this year.
Fernandes, who told the briefing that he intends to retire within five years, said the airline sale will help Capital A raise funds and focus on its non-aviation business, which include payments firm BigPay, logistics arm Teleport, and online travel agency airasia MOVE.
“We are confident that by separating the aviation business from Capital A, the non-aviation businesses within the group, which we feel are currently undervalued by the market, will also be recognised for their intrinsic value and potential,” he said in a separate statement.
Capital A plans to present a PN17 regularisation plan by June 30, after the completion of the aviation disposal, he said.
AirAsia operations to merge globally
Capital A intends to sell its aviation business to long-haul unit AirAsia X
Malaysia’s Capital A said on Monday it intends to sell its aviation business to long-haul unit AirAsia X, with a goal of consolidating both its long and short-haul operations under a single AirAsia brand.
The proposed deal, which is subject to a final agreement being signed and to approvals from shareholders and courts, involves the sale of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group, which includes AirAsia units in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Cambodia, Group CEO Tony Fernandes told reporters without disclosing any deal value.
Full details of the deal will be announced “in the next two weeks”, he told reporters at AirAsia’s 2024 outlook briefing.
“Eventually AirAsia X and AirAsia will be merged into one airline ... my dream is for it to be one ASEAN airline,” Fernandes said, referring to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
AirAsia was founded in 2001 with two aircraft and has since become one of Asia’s largest budget airline operator with a fleet of about 200 planes serving markets including Southeast Asia and China.
Both Capital A and AirAsia X were hard hit by pandemic travel restrictions and classified by Malaysia’s stock exchange as PN17, or financially distressed. Such firms may be delisted from the exchange if they fail to stabilise their finances within a set time frame.
AirAsia X was removed from the classification in November, after undertaking measures to improve its financial position.
Fernandes said the group’s airlines is likely to return to full pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the first quarter. He said the group has 400 planes on order and Airbus will start delivering new A321 aircraft by the second quarter of 2025. It also hopes to add routes to Europe, South America and Africa by the end of this year.
Fernandes, who told the briefing that he intends to retire within five years, said the airline sale will help Capital A raise funds and focus on its non-aviation business, which include payments firm BigPay, logistics arm Teleport, and online travel agency airasia MOVE.
“We are confident that by separating the aviation business from Capital A, the non-aviation businesses within the group, which we feel are currently undervalued by the market, will also be recognised for their intrinsic value and potential,” he said in a separate statement.
Capital A plans to present a PN17 regularisation plan by June 30, after the completion of the aviation disposal, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Key part from Alaska Airlines jet recovered in US
Safety board says no passengers were near Boeing cabin panel that blew out
Indonesia temporarily grounds three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.