Netflix set to stream ahead of Disney+ in race for ad dollars

Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for US advertising dollars in 2024 as price hikes and a password-sharing crackdown pull more viewers to its ad-supported plan, an Insider Intelligence report projects.
The streaming pioneer’s ad revenue is likely to jump 50.3% to about $1bn next year, the report — exclusively shared with Reuters — shows.
Walt Disney’s Disney+ is expected to post a 16.1% rise in revenue from commercials to about $912m in 2024, though the service will end this year with about $100m more in ad sales than its rival.
The prediction underscores the success of Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown, which helped add nearly 9-million subscribers in the September quarter, with the ad-tier accounting for nearly a third of the sign-ups.
The company also raised prices of its commercial-free plans in October to nudge more customers to the cheaper ad-supported offering, rolled out in November last year for about $7 a month.
Netflix has been able to sell ads at a slightly higher price than rivals by leveraging the pent-up demand from advertisers who had been waiting for its ad tier for years, according to Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes.
“Because viewers tend to spend more time per day with Netflix than with other streaming services, Netflix’s ad revenues are poised to grow significantly,” Benes says. “Disney is struggling more right now because they have had all these box office bombs.”
However, Disney could soon narrow the gap on the rising adoption of its ad tier and the combining of Disney+ and Hulu into one app, the report says.
About 5% of Netflix’s US subscribers are shown commercials, compared with 17% for Disney+. The figure is expected to rise to about a fifth of subscribers for Disney next year, while Netflix is likely to see slight growth to 7.5%.
“They’re [Disney] betting a lot of the future of the company on this streaming service and advertising has always been a key part of it and so they need to get more people on the ad plan.”
NOMVUYISO BATYI: 'Fair share' OTT data debate heats up
MultiChoice's premium customers rise for the first time 'in many years'
Netflix returns to favouring quality over quantity
