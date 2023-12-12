Brussels — Apple has offered to let rivals access its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets, three people familiar with the matter said, a move that could settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine.
The EU competition enforcer in 2022 charged Apple with curbing rivals’ access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices.
The European Commission is likely to seek feedback in January 2024 from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept Apple’s offer, the people said. They said the timing of the market test and whether it will go ahead could still change.
The EU watchdog declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment before US working hours.
Apple Pay is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe and more than 250 fintechs and challenger banks. The NFC chip enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones and iPads.
Apple offers rivals use of mobile payments systems
European Commission to consider the company’s tap-and-go offer
Brussels — Apple has offered to let rivals access its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets, three people familiar with the matter said, a move that could settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine.
The EU competition enforcer in 2022 charged Apple with curbing rivals’ access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices.
The European Commission is likely to seek feedback in January 2024 from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept Apple’s offer, the people said. They said the timing of the market test and whether it will go ahead could still change.
The EU watchdog declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment before US working hours.
Apple Pay is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe and more than 250 fintechs and challenger banks. The NFC chip enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones and iPads.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.