Companies

Struggling Dr Martens to sell refurbished boots

The maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching plans to launch a service called ‘Rewear’ in the first half of 2024

30 November 2023 - 16:26
by Eva Mathews
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Doc Marten boots. Picture: KARIN MOSSELSON.
Doc Marten boots. Picture: KARIN MOSSELSON.

Struggling British bootmaker Dr Martens is planning to sell pre-owned and refurbished boots in the US next year to attract shoppers looking to save cash, CEO Kenny Wilson said.    

Dr Martens is trying to create new sales opportunities after issuing its fourth profit warning since last November on Thursday, partly blaming lacklustre US demand. Its stock has lost more than three-quarters of its value since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.

The maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching plans to launch a service called “Rewear” in the first half of 2024 after a successful trial in Britain, its home market, Wilson said in an interview after the company’s first-half results.

Wilson did not specify details on how much the pricing would differ compared with the £159 and upwards for a new pair of its classic lace-up boots. Customers can exchange their old pairs for a gift card.

Dr Martens is also looking to launch boots made of recycled leather in the first half of 2024 as it looks to satisfy younger shoppers more conscious of sustainability issues, Wilson said.

Persistent inflation and high mortgage rates have dented shoppers’ ability to spend, pushing up demand for second-hand goods. Manufacturers have responded by offering refurbished or second-hand goods, recognising their new products are out of reach for some shoppers.

Clothing and footwear brands including Inditex’s Zara and H&M are also seeking a toehold in the resale market to appeal to young shoppers opting for second-hand over new.

Dr Martens, whose boots are worn by celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, recently launched a shoe repair service in Britain.

“In the first month, we’ve done somewhere between 500 and 1,000 repairs and the feedback has been fantastic,” Wilson said.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Naspers bets on India’s economic growth
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Tongaat Hulett rescuers unveil two new potential ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Port issues could stymie start of Pepkor’s new ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
NUM says 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in the ...
Companies / Mining
5.
You’re not legal, Icasa tells Elon Musk’s Starlink
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Another profit warning issued by Dr Martens

Companies

Dr Martens shares plunge on lower US earnings

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Operational issues in US lead to plunging Dr Martens share

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.