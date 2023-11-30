Struggling British bootmaker Dr Martens is planning to sell pre-owned and refurbished boots in the US next year to attract shoppers looking to save cash, CEO Kenny Wilson said.
Dr Martens is trying to create new sales opportunities after issuing its fourth profit warning since last November on Thursday, partly blaming lacklustre US demand. Its stock has lost more than three-quarters of its value since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.
The maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching plans to launch a service called “Rewear” in the first half of 2024 after a successful trial in Britain, its home market, Wilson said in an interview after the company’s first-half results.
Wilson did not specify details on how much the pricing would differ compared with the £159 and upwards for a new pair of its classic lace-up boots. Customers can exchange their old pairs for a gift card.
Dr Martens is also looking to launch boots made of recycled leather in the first half of 2024 as it looks to satisfy younger shoppers more conscious of sustainability issues, Wilson said.
Persistent inflation and high mortgage rates have dented shoppers’ ability to spend, pushing up demand for second-hand goods. Manufacturers have responded by offering refurbished or second-hand goods, recognising their new products are out of reach for some shoppers.
Clothing and footwear brands including Inditex’s Zara and H&M are also seeking a toehold in the resale market to appeal to young shoppers opting for second-hand over new.
Dr Martens, whose boots are worn by celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, recently launched a shoe repair service in Britain.
“In the first month, we’ve done somewhere between 500 and 1,000 repairs and the feedback has been fantastic,” Wilson said.
Struggling Dr Martens to sell refurbished boots
The maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching plans to launch a service called ‘Rewear’ in the first half of 2024
Struggling British bootmaker Dr Martens is planning to sell pre-owned and refurbished boots in the US next year to attract shoppers looking to save cash, CEO Kenny Wilson said.
Dr Martens is trying to create new sales opportunities after issuing its fourth profit warning since last November on Thursday, partly blaming lacklustre US demand. Its stock has lost more than three-quarters of its value since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.
The maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching plans to launch a service called “Rewear” in the first half of 2024 after a successful trial in Britain, its home market, Wilson said in an interview after the company’s first-half results.
Wilson did not specify details on how much the pricing would differ compared with the £159 and upwards for a new pair of its classic lace-up boots. Customers can exchange their old pairs for a gift card.
Dr Martens is also looking to launch boots made of recycled leather in the first half of 2024 as it looks to satisfy younger shoppers more conscious of sustainability issues, Wilson said.
Persistent inflation and high mortgage rates have dented shoppers’ ability to spend, pushing up demand for second-hand goods. Manufacturers have responded by offering refurbished or second-hand goods, recognising their new products are out of reach for some shoppers.
Clothing and footwear brands including Inditex’s Zara and H&M are also seeking a toehold in the resale market to appeal to young shoppers opting for second-hand over new.
Dr Martens, whose boots are worn by celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, recently launched a shoe repair service in Britain.
“In the first month, we’ve done somewhere between 500 and 1,000 repairs and the feedback has been fantastic,” Wilson said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Another profit warning issued by Dr Martens
Dr Martens shares plunge on lower US earnings
Operational issues in US lead to plunging Dr Martens share
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.