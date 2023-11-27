Companies

Amazon reaches agreement with most Spanish workers over Cyber Monday walkout

About 20,000 warehouse and delivery workers at Amazon’s Spanish unit had been urged to walk out to demand better pay and working conditions

27 November 2023 - 15:26
by Corina Pons
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Amazon reached an agreement with most of its workers in Spain on Monday, avoiding the full impact of a planned one-hour strike per shift on one of the busiest online shopping days of the year. Picture: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Amazon reached an agreement with most of its workers in Spain on Monday, avoiding the full impact of a planned one-hour strike per shift on one of the busiest online shopping days of the year. Picture: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Madrid — Amazon reached an agreement with most of its workers in Spain on Monday, avoiding the full impact of a planned one-hour strike per shift on one of the busiest online shopping days of the year, according to local union group CCOO and the company.

About 20,000 warehouse and delivery workers at Amazon’s Spanish unit had been urged to walk out to demand better pay and working conditions on the so-called Cyber Monday discount day, when retailers aim to boost Christmas gift buying.

Only 5,000 Amazon delivery workers will continue with the protest, stopping work for the last hour of their shifts, after they considered the company’s proposal for better pay conditions was not enough, said Douglas Harper, the leader of CCOO, the largest union at the US retailer in Spain.

“The vast majority of our teams will continue to work as normal and there will be no impact on our operations for our customers,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We are proud of the wages, benefits and safer working conditions that will be provided to our employees in Spain,” Amazon added.

CCOO said it would continue negotiations with the company to improve pay and conditions at the local unit.

Amazon logistics workers on both sides of the Atlantic have complained about working conditions, with groups of workers and activists across Europe protesting against the US e-commerce giant as recently as Friday.

On Black Friday, the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday when many retailers slash prices to boost sales, groups in Britain, Germany, France and Italy tried to disrupt the company’s operations.

Amazon had said deliveries of Black Friday orders would be reliable and timely.

Reuters

Activists target Amazon in Europe amid Black Friday sales

Warehouses and lockers to be disrupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year
Companies
3 days ago

Spanish watchdog clears Amazon of hosting fake reviews

Spain's anti-trust watchdog nevertheless finds signs of violation of consumer rights
Companies
5 days ago

Amazon to cut ‘several hundred’ Alexa jobs

While most of the roles affected were in the devices division, a few were working on Alexa-related products in a different unit, a spokesperson said
Companies
1 week ago

Amazon jumps on cloud business growth in race with Microsoft

The e-commerce giant is on track to add almost $90bn to its market capitalisation based on its traded share price of $128
Companies
1 month ago

Amazon tops 181-million users in EU

Tech behemoth also discloses employee numbers in first transparency report under the bloc’s new Digital Services Act
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PPC’s incoming CEO Matias Cardarelli gets work ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Bakubung Platinum Mine to cut nearly 600 jobs
Companies / Mining
3.
Cell C upbeat about prospects following ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Invicta grows profit amid tough economic times ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Oceana profits surge as Lucky Star sales shine in ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.