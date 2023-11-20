PPC returns to profit despite tough operational environment

PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The shares of PPC were on track for their best day in more than a year on Monday after the cement giant reported it had more than halved its debt amid an improved performance across its markets despite a difficult trading environment characterised by increased imports.
The cement giant, valued at R5.3bn on the JSE, said it was making headway in divesting from CIMERWA, its 51%-owned Rwandan business, as part of its strategy to focus on its core southern African markets.
PPC shares rose as much as 11.11% to R3.78, their strongest move since November 2022.
The Johannesburg-based construction materials group reported it had slashed net debt from R765m at the end of March to R381m by end- September, despite overall cement sales volumes declining 4.7% in SA and Botswana.
PPC attributed the muted volumes to subdued demand in coastal regions where excessive rain and large construction project delays had a negative effect, and in Botswana where increased Namibian imports were rife, driven by export incentives provided to producers in that country.
CEO Roland van Wijnen said imports into SA continue to negatively affect the domestic industry, threatening its contribution to the economy, employment and social impact.
“The rolling out of the South African government infrastructure development plans and protection of the local cement market through the introduction of import tariffs to create a level playing field for domestic producers, remain elusive,” said van Wijnen.
PPC has been affected by cheap imports, poor economic growth in SA and insufficient spending on infrastructure by government. The cement industry has for years lobbied the government to impose steep tariffs on low-cost imported cement from China, Vietnam and Pakistan, which it has blamed for crippling a local sector that has been battling a construction downturn since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
The outgoing CEO, to be replaced by Matias Cardarelli in early 2024, said: “Increased demand is required to enable us to use the capacity available in our primary market more effectively.”
“Safeguarding our local cement industry must be prioritised as it is critical for employment.Its deep and complex value chain has demonstrated positive multiplier benefits for SA’s economy and the nation,” he said.
Average price increases of 8.8% over the period bolstered SA and Botswana cement, which recorded a 4.7% increase in revenue to R3.1bn.
Group operating profit more than doubled to R675m in the six months ended September from R273m in the prior comparative period, while group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 46.8% to R1.069bn as it benefited from expanded margins in the core southern African markets.
Headline earnings per share rose to 26c from a loss of 5c.
Earlier in November PPC announced that its subsidiary PPC International had agreed to a transaction whereby National Cement Holding, part of the Devki Group, would acquire PPC’s entire shareholding in CIMERWA for a cash consideration of $42.5m.
On Monday PPC said if successful, the transaction proceeds would be considered in line with PPC’s capital allocation priorities and optimal gearing levels.
“Reaching an agreement to dispose of PPC’s 51% stake in CIMERWA is an important milestone in PPC’s strategy of focusing on its core southern African markets,’ said van Wijnen. “The proceeds will provide enhanced optionality for capital allocation decisions that deliver value to stakeholders.”
PPC returns to profit despite tough operational environment
HEPS rose to 26c from a loss of 5c a year ago
The shares of PPC were on track for their best day in more than a year on Monday after the cement giant reported it had more than halved its debt amid an improved performance across its markets despite a difficult trading environment characterised by increased imports.
The cement giant, valued at R5.3bn on the JSE, said it was making headway in divesting from CIMERWA, its 51%-owned Rwandan business, as part of its strategy to focus on its core southern African markets.
PPC shares rose as much as 11.11% to R3.78, their strongest move since November 2022.
The Johannesburg-based construction materials group reported it had slashed net debt from R765m at the end of March to R381m by end- September, despite overall cement sales volumes declining 4.7% in SA and Botswana.
PPC attributed the muted volumes to subdued demand in coastal regions where excessive rain and large construction project delays had a negative effect, and in Botswana where increased Namibian imports were rife, driven by export incentives provided to producers in that country.
CEO Roland van Wijnen said imports into SA continue to negatively affect the domestic industry, threatening its contribution to the economy, employment and social impact.
“The rolling out of the South African government infrastructure development plans and protection of the local cement market through the introduction of import tariffs to create a level playing field for domestic producers, remain elusive,” said van Wijnen.
PPC has been affected by cheap imports, poor economic growth in SA and insufficient spending on infrastructure by government. The cement industry has for years lobbied the government to impose steep tariffs on low-cost imported cement from China, Vietnam and Pakistan, which it has blamed for crippling a local sector that has been battling a construction downturn since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
The outgoing CEO, to be replaced by Matias Cardarelli in early 2024, said: “Increased demand is required to enable us to use the capacity available in our primary market more effectively.”
“Safeguarding our local cement industry must be prioritised as it is critical for employment.Its deep and complex value chain has demonstrated positive multiplier benefits for SA’s economy and the nation,” he said.
Average price increases of 8.8% over the period bolstered SA and Botswana cement, which recorded a 4.7% increase in revenue to R3.1bn.
Group operating profit more than doubled to R675m in the six months ended September from R273m in the prior comparative period, while group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 46.8% to R1.069bn as it benefited from expanded margins in the core southern African markets.
Headline earnings per share rose to 26c from a loss of 5c.
Earlier in November PPC announced that its subsidiary PPC International had agreed to a transaction whereby National Cement Holding, part of the Devki Group, would acquire PPC’s entire shareholding in CIMERWA for a cash consideration of $42.5m.
On Monday PPC said if successful, the transaction proceeds would be considered in line with PPC’s capital allocation priorities and optimal gearing levels.
“Reaching an agreement to dispose of PPC’s 51% stake in CIMERWA is an important milestone in PPC’s strategy of focusing on its core southern African markets,’ said van Wijnen. “The proceeds will provide enhanced optionality for capital allocation decisions that deliver value to stakeholders.”
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
PPC shares rise as it flags profit growth
PPC eyes decarbonisation opportunities as SA sales slump
Cheap cement imports put local industry at risk, report warns
Matias Cardarelli named new CEO of PPC
Q&A with activist shareholder Chris Logan on SA corporate culture
WATCH: PPC launches R380m empowerment deal
Why clogged ports are a silver lining for PPC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.