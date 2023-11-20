Power cuts and bird flu wipes R1.6bn off Astral’s profit
The poultry group reported its first annual loss in its 23-year history
20 November 2023 - 08:25
Poultry group Astral Foods reported its first annual loss in its 23-year history after its profit plummeted by close to R1.6bn year on year, as costs related to rolling power cuts and attempts to contain one of the worst bird flu outbreaks in SA’s history decimated earnings.
The company, valued at about R6.1bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-September that costs related to rolling power cuts, water disruptions and bird flu amounted to R2.1bn...
