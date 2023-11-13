Raubex maintains growth trajectory amid challenges

Raubex has reported double-digit profit growth in the six months to August, bolstered by improvements in its materials handling and mining division and a strong showing from its Australian operations.
Group revenue increased 14.5% to R8.45bn while operating profit rose 14.2% to R628.4m, the company said in a statement on Monday. Headline earnings per share improved 19.4% to 189.8c from 159c in the prior comparative period.
The upbeat performance in the half-year coupled with a 23.6% rise in cash generated from operations to R728.3m, resulted in the board declaring a gross interim cash dividend from income reserves of 63c per share, up from 53c in the first half a year ago.
“Despite the difficult macroeconomic conditions that prevailed during the six months to August 31 2023, we are pleased to report that these interim results truly demonstrate the power of the group to continue to drive performance as a result of being diversified and resilient,” said CEO Felicia Msiza.
Slow implementation of the government’s infrastructure delivery plan, construction mafias, logistical constraints and low margins have all contributed to the weaknesses in the SA construction industry.
Confident of the group’s growth trajectory, Msiza said the balance sheet and cash generated from operations remain healthy, which will allow it to secure meaningful tenders in the future.
Raubex, which was founded in 1974 and listed on the JSE just before the global financial crisis in 2007, has been able to grow its earnings for the better part of the past decade during which some of the players along the value chain battled for survival.
The Centurion-based company operates through its various segments including materials handling and mining, construction materials, roads and earthworks, infrastructure and international services with operations in Australia.
The materials handling and mining division, which comprises contract crushing, materials handling and mineral processing services for the mining industry, contract mining, and specialised resource ownership through its investment in Bauba, reported a 56.3% surge in revenue to R1.92bn.
It attributed the progress to improved production at Bauba’s Kookfontein mine, which saw operating profit rise by “a remarkable” 99.2% to R208.1m.
Msiza said the demand for chrome and PGM ore was still favourable despite recent PGM pricing issues. She added that chrome ore pricing is strong and is expected to remain so for the second half of 2024.
“Chrome supply agreements have already been secured for the remainder of the financial year, which bodes well for this business,” said the CEO.
Meanwhile, Bauba has started the construction of an 80,000-tonne per month ore wash plant and crushing circuit at its Kookfontein operation, which will be commissioned at the end of the 2024 financial year. The development is anticipated to improve profits in FY2025 due to being able to sell processed chrome.
The group warned though chrome prices have been relatively stable, “logistical constraints at the harbours are the biggest challenge faced by this industry” and that this could affect sales volumes.
The company’s order book rose slightly to R20.29bn from R20.04bn.
Raubex shares rose 2% to R25.50 by midmorning on Monday.
Raubex maintains growth trajectory amid challenges
Headline earnings per share improved 19.4% to 189.8c despite a tough macroeconomic environment
