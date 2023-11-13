Companies

Raubex maintains growth trajectory amid challenges

Headline earnings per share improved 19.4% to 189.8c despite a tough macroeconomic environment

13 November 2023 - 11:26
by Michelle Gumede
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES

Raubex has reported double-digit profit growth in the six months to August, bolstered by improvements in its materials handling and mining division and a strong showing from its Australian operations.

Group revenue increased 14.5% to R8.45bn while operating profit rose 14.2% to R628.4m, the company said in a statement on Monday. Headline earnings per share improved 19.4% to 189.8c from 159c in the prior comparative period.

The upbeat performance in the half-year coupled with a 23.6% rise in cash generated from operations to R728.3m, resulted in the board declaring a gross interim cash dividend from income reserves of 63c per share, up from 53c in the first half a year ago.

“Despite the difficult macroeconomic conditions that prevailed during the six months to August 31 2023, we are pleased to report that these interim results truly demonstrate the power of the group to continue to drive performance as a result of being diversified and resilient,” said CEO Felicia Msiza.

Slow implementation of the government’s infrastructure delivery plan, construction mafias, logistical constraints and low margins have all contributed to the weaknesses in the SA construction industry.

Confident of the group’s growth trajectory, Msiza said the balance sheet and cash generated from operations remain healthy, which will allow it to secure meaningful tenders in the future.

Raubex, which was founded in 1974 and listed on the JSE just before the global financial crisis in 2007, has been able to grow its earnings for the better part of the past decade during which some of the players along the value chain battled for survival.

The Centurion-based company operates through its various segments including materials handling and mining, construction materials, roads and earthworks, infrastructure and international services with operations in Australia.

The materials handling and mining division, which comprises contract crushing, materials handling and mineral processing services for the mining industry, contract mining, and specialised resource ownership through its investment in Bauba, reported a 56.3% surge in revenue to R1.92bn.

It attributed the progress to improved production at Bauba’s Kookfontein mine, which saw operating profit rise by “a remarkable” 99.2% to R208.1m.

Msiza said the demand for chrome and PGM ore was still favourable despite recent PGM pricing issues. She added that chrome ore pricing is strong and is expected to remain so for the second half of 2024.

“Chrome supply agreements have already been secured for the remainder of the financial year, which bodes well for this business,” said the CEO.

Meanwhile, Bauba has started the construction of an 80,000-tonne per month ore wash plant and crushing circuit at its Kookfontein operation, which will be commissioned at the end of the 2024 financial year. The development is anticipated to improve profits in FY2025 due to being able to sell processed chrome.

The group warned though chrome prices have been relatively stable, “logistical constraints at the harbours are the biggest challenge faced by this industry” and that this could affect sales volumes.

The company’s order book rose slightly to R20.29bn from R20.04bn.

Raubex shares rose 2% to R25.50 by midmorning on Monday.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

Sanral reverts to original procurement scoring criteria

Roads utility is inviting comment from interested and affected stakeholders on draft interim policy
National
1 week ago

Raubex share price leaps on earnings improvement

Group says it continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance
Companies
3 weeks ago

Afrimat basks in ‘surprise’ spending from cash-strapped Transnet

Mining and building materials group is bullish about diversified revenues from upswing
Companies
2 weeks ago

Cheap cement imports put local industry at risk, report warns

Wide-ranging effects could follow a potential mass substitution of locally produced materials for cheaper products
Companies
1 month ago

Border post upgrades: Raubex eyes slice of the action

Race is on to see who will renovate and upgrade SA’s busiest land ports
Companies
2 months ago

Raubex picks up speed on the back of new orders

The uptick in demand for construction work in recent months bodes well for the company
Special Reports
2 months ago

NICOLE MARTENS AND SIBONISO NXUMALO: Local construction sector can ignite fuse on SA’s infrastructure renewal

Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Opinion
5 months ago

WATCH: Raubex lifts annual dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
Companies
5 months ago

Raubex buoyant over mounting order book

The Beitbridge border project, inclusion of chrome producer Bauba Resources and work for Sanral boosted its results
Companies
5 months ago

Stefanutti Stocks files claims in dispute with Eskom over Kusile

Group will submit remaining claims relating to commissioning costs and interest to experts in the new year
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sasol chair Nkosi resigns to avoid possible ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Shoprite reveals impact of recent Cape Town taxi ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Raubex maintains growth trajectory amid challenges
Companies
4.
Premier Group warns of muted results ahead ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ethiopia losses hurt Vodacom’s interim results
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.