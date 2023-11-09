Southeast Asia’s Grab posts first adjusted core profit

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Grab Holdings on Thursday reported its first adjusted core profit in the third quarter and predicted free cash flow next year, driven by strong demand for its food delivery and ride-share services.
Shares of the company, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest internet firms, were up about 6% in pre-market trading after beating quarterly revenue and smaller full-year core loss expectations.
“We’re going to continue to balance growth and the profitability,” CFO Peter Oey said said, adding Grab aims to deliver free cash flow and is targeting that “towards the end of next year”.
Revenue jumped 61% to $615m, beating analysts’ estimate of $590.6m, according to LSEG data. Still, the third-quarter growth rate was the lowest in at least the past five quarters.
Grab attracted food customers with lower delivery prices and the demand for its ride-share service was supported by higher tourism-related travel, the company said.
Sales from the food delivery business — its largest segment — rose 79%, in line with estimates from Visible Alpha. Ride-share revenue grew a better-than-expected 31%.
Grab reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of $29m for the third quarter ended September 30.
Earlier this year the company announced it would cut costs, with measures including reductions to its cloud bill and consumer and worker incentives.
In June, the company cut about 1,000 roles, or about 11% of its workforce, in its biggest round of layoffs since the start of the pandemic.
Grab now expects 2023 revenue of between $2.31bn and $2.33bn compared with its earlier forecast of between $2.2bn and $2.3bn.
The range for the full-year adjusted core loss is now $20m-$25m, compared with $30m-$40m earlier.
Reuters
