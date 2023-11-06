Companies

Tesla plans to build €25,000 car at German plant, sources say

Elon Musk had long planned to make a more affordable electric car, but said in 2022 he had not yet mastered the technology and shelved the plan

06 November 2023 - 11:38
by Victoria Waldersee
Tesla's Model 3 is displayed in Munich, Germany, September 4 2023. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Berlin — Tesla plans to build a €25,000 car at its factory near Berlin, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, in a long-awaited development for the electric vehicle maker which is aiming for mass uptake of its cars.

The source, who declined to be named, did not say when production would begin.

Tesla declined to comment.

CEO Elon Musk visited the plant in Gruenheide on Friday and thanked staff for their hard work, a video showed on social media platform X.

At the same meeting, he informed staff of plans to build the €25,000 vehicle there, the source said.

The German plant currently produces the Model Y, Europe’s best-selling EV.

Musk had long planned to make a more affordable electric car but said in 2022 he had not yet mastered the technology and shelved the plan.

Still, sources told Reuters in September the carmaker was closing in on an innovation that would allow it to die cast nearly all of the underbody of the EV in one piece, a breakthrough that would speed up production and lower costs.

Expanding into the mass market is critical to meeting Tesla’s goal of increasing vehicle deliveries to 20-million by 2030, a 10-fold increase from current capacity.

But a weak economy and high interest rates have hit demand for electric vehicles, prompting Tesla and others to cut prices in recent months in an attempt to boost sales.

The carmaker plans to double the German plant’s capacity to 1-million vehicles a year but has not provided an update on how many cars it produces there since March, when it said it had produced 5,000 vehicles in a week — equivalent to about 250,000 annually.

Local authorities said in October they had asked the carmaker to submit further information on how its expansion plans would adhere to nature conservation laws and would then make a decision on whether to approve them, without providing a time frame.

Tesla also informed workers on Friday that all staff would receive a 4% pay rise from November onwards, with production workers receiving an additional €2,500 per year from February 2024 — equivalent to an 18% pay rise in 1-1/2 years.

German union IG Metall said in 2022 that Tesla wages were about 20% below those offered under collective bargaining agreements at other carmakers.

Reuters

Tesla-supplier Panasonic cuts battery unit outlook as US high-end EV sales drop

CFO says demand has fallen for Tesla's Model S and Model X luxury models as they are not eligible for US tax credits
Companies
6 days ago

Elon Musk frets about interest rates keeping people from buying cars

Tesla has managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts, but CEO Musk has voiced concern about further expansion
Companies
2 weeks ago

This time the regulator may win against Elon Musk

Securities and Exchange Commission’s Twitter case follows two losses related to a tweet about Tesla
Companies
3 weeks ago

Tesla cuts US prices for two models

The latest cuts come as the company strives to deliver a record 476,000 vehicles in the last three months of 2023 to meet the annual target of ...
World
1 month ago

Tesla’s EV deliveries fall short as factory upgrade hits production

The electric vehicle maker sticks to full year’s delivery target of 1.8-million vehicles
Companies
1 month ago
