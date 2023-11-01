Otodec’s income stumbles amid economic strains
The property group reported a decline in its annual distributable income
01 November 2023 - 08:11
Octodec Investments, which owns a variety of properties in Johannesburg and Pretoria, has reported a decline in its distributable income and remains wary of new developments as tenants feel the impact of high inflation, greater energy and fuel costs, and elevated interest rates.
“The failure of municipalities to deliver services, combined with the ongoing power outages, will undoubtedly have a negative impact on an already weak economy,” the company, valued at about R2.4bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its results for the year to end-August...
