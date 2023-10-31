Companies

Pinterest shares jump on Gen Z engagement and advertising recovery

Monthly active user growth surpassed the pandemic surge to hit a record high of 482-million

31 October 2023 - 18:47
by Samrhitha Arunasalam
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Shares of Pinterest surged 17% on Tuesday after a strong quarterly performance indicated that the image-sharing platform is riding a rebound in advertising and making inroads among the lucrative Gen Z market.

Monthly active user growth surpassed the pandemic surge to hit a record high of 482-million, with the company saying a lot of i was driven by the younger Gen Z population, seen as a top target for mobile advertisers.

“Take the strong engagement trends as a sign that Pinterest may have found product-market fit with younger users which keeps the flywheel going,” Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said.

Wall Street lauded the results. At least 19 analysts raised their price targets on the stock, boosting the median to $35, according to LSEG data. Shares were up 17% at $29.43, and the company was on track to add nearly $3bn in market value if the gains held.

Pinterest’s comments on an improving advertising market are the latest after Meta, Google and Snap last week pointed to the recovery after the pandemic-induced slowdown and later warnings of a recession. Like its larger peers, retail was an area of strength for Pinterest.

The company said more than half its users are viewing the platform as a place to shop and the company has focused on making it more “shoppable” to help drive engagement.

“If the company can convert that intent to revenues over the next few years, then we can see a pathway to further revenue acceleration beyond our base case and closing the gap to more intentional, shopping-heavy peers,” Schmulik said.

Reuters 

Publishers under increasing threat from Google’s use of AI

Producers of content could lose traffic as summaries render them invisible
Life
5 days ago

Local content pushes Viu’s SA growth

Video streaming firm says growth has been helped by South Africans’ loyalty to local favourites
Companies
1 week ago

German antitrust head warns AI may boost dominance of big tech

Watchdog says the field is still open to competition and needs to remain so
Life
2 weeks ago

Entitled Gen Z brings fresh view on how labour should be used

New generation demands better boundaries and asks for more at a young age
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Astral Foods confirms it will report its first ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Woolworths to buy Absolute Pets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Many banks involved in ‘sophisticated ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Renergen incurs more debt as losses widen
Companies / Energy
5.
AB InBev announces $1bn share buyback
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big tech meets big EU

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Google to give more information about adverts as EU online rules kick in

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Stop farming out all the good stuff to AI and keep a little ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.