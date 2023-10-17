Just six months after the Dubai-based payment solutions company, Network International, announced a R500m investment in a South African-hosted, integrated payment platform, the company has already achieved significant milestones.
These include the successful deployment of its Network One technology stack, with two blue-chip clients onboarded; the doubling of its staff complement in SA; and a digitised suite of issuing and acquiring solutions.
The company also recently announced a new R60m payment switch due to go live in 2024.
“By deploying our state-of-the-art payments platform in SA, Network International is able to deliver rapid local access for banks, fintechs, mobile money operators (MMOs) and other businesses to run application programming interface integrations to their core platforms and allow them to easily integrate with third-party partners," says Nandan Mer, group CEO of Network International.
"These integrations significantly increase the range of services clients can offer, including a card management system to issue cards, and acquirer processing that enables a range of merchant services, whether delivered online or in-store.”
In this informative podcast, Mer discusses the company's new SA workforce, how local businesses have responded to the new integrated payment processing platform, and how they will benefit from it.
He also discusses how Network International is creating financial inclusion by bringing people into the digital economy and providing electronic credentials safely for banks, fintechs and MMOs.
This article was sponsored by Network International.
PODCAST | Network International's R500m investment in SA
CEO Nandan Mer discusses how local companies are benefitting from its digital payment platform
