Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) forecast financial year 2024 profit below Wall Street’s expectations on Thursday after the pharmacy operator missed quarterly earnings estimates due to lower consumer spending and a sharp drop in sales of Covid-19 products.
Walgreens’ lower forecast comes at a time when the company is facing multiple challenges, such as persistently weak prescription drug demand, reported walkouts by its pharmacy staff and a shift in focus towards integrated health services.
The company has also contended with weak sales of its consumer health products due to persistently high inflation. It said that US retail sales fell 4.3% and total prescriptions filled, including vaccinations, 0.5% in the fourth quarter.
“Our performance this year has not reflected WBA’s strong assets, brand legacy, or our commitment to our customers and patients,” interim CEO Ginger Graham said in a statement.
Walgreens announced said it would cut costs by at least $1bn and capital expenditure by about $600m. It also named Tim Wentworth, a former Cigna executive, as permanent CEO on Tuesday.
With its core business weakened, Walgreens had said in June it would close its stores at 150 locations in the US. It said it expects a lower contribution from sales and leasebacks of its stores this financial year.
However, its fledging US healthcare services business will break even on an adjusted operating profit level in this financial year, the company said.
The second-largest US pharmacy chain operator’s financial year ends in August, and it forecast an annual adjusted profit of $3.20-$3.50 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $3.72 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, compared with an average analysts’ estimate of $0.69 per share, according to LSEG data.
Walgreens’ share price edged up nearly 1% in premarket trade.
Walgreens expects to miss profit estimates
US pharmacy operator to cut costs at least $1bn and capital expenditure by about $600m
Reuters
