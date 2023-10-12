Accounts linked to Hamas removed from X

Israeli security at the site of a battle with Hamas in Sderot, southern Israel. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
The X social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content since the militant group’s attack on Israel, its CEO Linda Yaccarino said on Thursday.
The move came in response to EU industry chief Thierry Breton’s 24-hour ultimatum to Elon Musk to deal with the spread of disinformation on X — formerly known as Twitter — since the Hamas assault to comply with new EU online content rules.
Breton said he had indications that X was being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU.
The recently implemented Digital Services Act requires large online platforms, including X and Meta’s Facebook, to remove illegal content and to take measures to reduce risks to public security and civic discourse.
X has redistributed resources and refocused internal teams to manage the rapidly evolving situation, Yaccarino said, without specifying the changes. She added that the Musk-owned company assembled a leadership group to assess the situation shortly after the attack.
“We wish to reiterate that we welcome further engagement with you and your team, including a meeting, to address any specific questions and look forward to receiving further specifics to which we can respond,” Yaccarino said in the letter to Breton, posted on X.
X has responded to more than 80 take-down requests received in the EU within the required timeline and has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on the platform, the letter states.
Breton issued a similar warning to Meta on Wednesday, giving the company 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms following the attack on Israel.
