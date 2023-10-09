No near-term effect on oil after Israel attack, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs does not see any immediate major effect on near-term oil market inventories from the attacks in Israel, it said in a note. However, the attacks do reduce the likelihood of normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia, and the associated boost to Saudi production over time.
Hamas’ assault on Israel drove oil prices higher as markets priced in fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, a day after Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.
Oil was up more than $3 a barrel in Asian hours on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude trading about $87 a barrel at 6.20am GMT.
In the note dated Sunday, Goldman said it continues to forecast that Brent will climb to $100 by June 2024, while noting that there has been no effect on current global oil production at this early stage.
The escalating conflict reduces the likelihood of a near-term normalisation in Saudi-Israeli relations, Goldman said.
Morgan Stanley said that the near-term risk to oil supply is limited as neither Israel nor its direct neighbours are large oil producers.
“However, that could change in case the conflict were to extend to other countries in the region,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.
Barclays said the conflict will lower expectations of a potential normalisation of Israel-Saudi relations, which could drive a less aggressive oil policy from the kingdom.
A more likely scenario, where Saudi crude production stays flat at 9-million barrels per day in 2024, would raise its December 2024 Brent price forecast to $104, Goldman said.
Goldman said the conflict also raises the threat of broader regional tensions re-escalating, and risks to its Iranian production projections are now tilted to the downside.
Any 100,000 barrels-per-day decline in Iran’s 2024 production relative to the baseline would raise the end-2024 Brent oil price by just more than $1 per barrel, it added.
No near-term effect on oil after Israel attack, says Goldman Sachs
But the likelihood of normalisation of the country’s relations with Saudi Arabia is reduced
Goldman Sachs does not see any immediate major effect on near-term oil market inventories from the attacks in Israel, it said in a note. However, the attacks do reduce the likelihood of normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia, and the associated boost to Saudi production over time.
Hamas’ assault on Israel drove oil prices higher as markets priced in fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, a day after Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.
Oil was up more than $3 a barrel in Asian hours on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude trading about $87 a barrel at 6.20am GMT.
In the note dated Sunday, Goldman said it continues to forecast that Brent will climb to $100 by June 2024, while noting that there has been no effect on current global oil production at this early stage.
The escalating conflict reduces the likelihood of a near-term normalisation in Saudi-Israeli relations, Goldman said.
Morgan Stanley said that the near-term risk to oil supply is limited as neither Israel nor its direct neighbours are large oil producers.
“However, that could change in case the conflict were to extend to other countries in the region,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.
Barclays said the conflict will lower expectations of a potential normalisation of Israel-Saudi relations, which could drive a less aggressive oil policy from the kingdom.
A more likely scenario, where Saudi crude production stays flat at 9-million barrels per day in 2024, would raise its December 2024 Brent price forecast to $104, Goldman said.
Goldman said the conflict also raises the threat of broader regional tensions re-escalating, and risks to its Iranian production projections are now tilted to the downside.
Any 100,000 barrels-per-day decline in Iran’s 2024 production relative to the baseline would raise the end-2024 Brent oil price by just more than $1 per barrel, it added.
Reuters
MIKE DOLAN: As US election looms, investors fear for fiscal peace
Birkenstock seeks valuation of more than $9bn in highly anticipated US IPO
MICHAEL AVERY: Caught between the devil and Van Hunks as global economic outlook clouds over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Hamas upsets the Middle East’s chess board
Attack on Israel likely to boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets
Israel pounds Gaza as it sends combat divisions to battle Islamist militants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.