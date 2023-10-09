Companies

Netflix ending its free streaming plan in Kenya

Company is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan

09 October 2023 - 17:44
by Duncan Miriri
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON
REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

Nairobi — Netflix said on Monday it is ending its free mobile plan in Kenya, which has allowed users to access a quarter of its shows and movies without paying over the past two years.

It did not say how many subscribers it had added as a result of the scheme, designed to help recruit new paying users.

“We definitely learnt a lot from the test,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters, without giving details. “We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans.”

Netflix is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly plan at £4.99 ($6.07), but the spokesperson did not comment on its availability in Kenya.

Though low middle-income economies such as Kenya offer streaming services with big opportunities for subscriber growth, they also pose challenges as purchasing power dwindles due to inflation, industry executives said.

Under the free plan, which will end on November 1, viewers were able to watch Western-produced shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, and African ones such as Blood & Water.

Netflix has been commissioning more home-grown content from Africa as part of its strategy to snag new subscribers on the continent. It has also been using partnerships with local telecom firms to simplify payments.

Reuters

Dahl and Orwell classics: Five things to watch this weekend

A docuseries about the rise and fall of e-cigarette maker Juul and a Richard Burton performance are on offer
Life
3 days ago

A Roald Dahl tale and a depraved thriller: Five things to watch this weekend

A twisty noir, a Roald Dahl tale, a movie by Cronenberg’s son, an Irish smile and LA in a documentary
Life
1 week ago

Suffering crews are collateral damage of Hollywood strikes

Prop masters and set decorators take on any job they can find
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Motsepe’s ARC ups investment in freight industry ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
2.
Transpaco focuses on strategy to own operational ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Famous Brands sees greater sales but warns profit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sirius achieves rent roll growth in challenging ...
Companies / Property
5.
Gold Fields announces Mike Fraser as its new CEO
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Five things to watch this week

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Vote for the party that works out best for you

Life

Five things to watch this week

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.