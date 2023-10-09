Netflix ending its free streaming plan in Kenya

Nairobi — Netflix said on Monday it is ending its free mobile plan in Kenya, which has allowed users to access a quarter of its shows and movies without paying over the past two years.
It did not say how many subscribers it had added as a result of the scheme, designed to help recruit new paying users.
“We definitely learnt a lot from the test,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters, without giving details. “We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans.”
Netflix is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly plan at £4.99 ($6.07), but the spokesperson did not comment on its availability in Kenya.
Though low middle-income economies such as Kenya offer streaming services with big opportunities for subscriber growth, they also pose challenges as purchasing power dwindles due to inflation, industry executives said.
Under the free plan, which will end on November 1, viewers were able to watch Western-produced shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, and African ones such as Blood & Water.
Netflix has been commissioning more home-grown content from Africa as part of its strategy to snag new subscribers on the continent. It has also been using partnerships with local telecom firms to simplify payments.
