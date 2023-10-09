Companies

Amazon UK’s pay hikes may fuel inflation

Record growth in worker remuneration the biggest concern of the Bank of England

09 October 2023 - 17:32
by James Davey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Employees pack boxes at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Dartford, the UK, July 7 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Employees pack boxes at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Dartford, the UK, July 7 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

London — Amazon UK will spend £170m on two pay rises for its front-line operations staff over the next six months in a move that could catch the attention of the Bank of England (BoE), which is keeping a close eye on inflation pressures.

The internet giant, which employs 75,000 in the UK, said on Monday that from October 15, minimum starting pay would rise at least £1 an hour to £11.80-£12.50, depending on locality. Pay rates will rise to £12.30-£13 an hour from April 2024.

The increases mean Amazon’s minimum starting pay will have risen 20% in two years and 50% since 2018, it said.

In September, as it paused a run of interest rate hikes, the BoE said record growth in workers’ pay, its biggest concern, was not backed up by other measures of the labour market, suggesting it expects wage growth to slow soon.

Amazon UK also said it has started recruiting more than 15,000 festive season roles in the UK. Last week, supermarket groups Morrisons and Aldi said they are hiring 3,000 to 3,500 extra staff for the Christmas season.

Reuters

UK workers in low-paid sectors benefit from better terms

Retailer M&S says more women went into store management roles after they allowed retail managers to share jobs or do a four-day week
World
1 week ago

US government accuses Amazon of monopoly abuses

Federal Trade Commission says in antitrust lawsuit the e-commerce giant's pricing controls and policies stifle competition
World
1 week ago

Target to hire 100,000 workers for holiday period, but sales may disappoint

A Mastercard report on Tuesday showed US retail sales could rise only by 3.7% for the period beginning November to December 24
Companies
2 weeks ago

EU imposes rules on Big Tech ‘gatekeepers’

Amazon Apple et al will be required to make messaging apps interoperate with rivals
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Motsepe’s ARC ups investment in freight industry ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
2.
Transpaco focuses on strategy to own operational ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Famous Brands sees greater sales but warns profit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sirius achieves rent roll growth in challenging ...
Companies / Property
5.
Gold Fields announces Mike Fraser as its new CEO
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Caught between the devil and Van Hunks as global economic ...

Opinion / Columnists

Tesco raises profit forecast on Christmas hopes

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bank of England holds rate as economy slows

World / Europe

RICARDO SMITH: Never waste a good inflation print

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.