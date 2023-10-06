Companies

UK watchdog finds Snapchat’s AI chatbot may pose privacy risk to children

The Information Commissioner’s Office says if the company fails to adequately address the regulator’s concerns, My AI could be banned in the UK

06 October 2023 - 14:41
by Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

London — Snapchat may have failed to properly assess privacy risks to children from its artificial intelligence chatbot, Britain’s data watchdog said on Friday, adding it would consider the company’s response before making any final enforcement decision.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said if the US company fails to adequately address the regulator’s concerns, “My AI”, launched in April, could be banned in the UK.

“The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launchingMy AI,” Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

The findings do not necessarily mean the instant messaging app used largely by younger people has breached British data protection laws or that the ICO will end up issuing an enforcement notice, the regulator said.

Snap said it was reviewing the ICO’s notice and that it was committed to user privacy.

“My AI went through a robust legal and privacy review process before being made publicly available,” a Snap spokesperson said. “We will continue to work constructively with the ICO to ensure they’re comfortable with our risk assessment procedures.”

The ICO is investigating how “My AI” processes the personal data of Snapchat’s roughly 21-million UK users, including children aged 13-17.

“My AI” is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the most famous example of generative AI, which policymakers globally are looking to find ways to regulate in light of privacy and safety concerns.

Social media platforms, including Snapchat, require users to be 13 or over, but have had mixed success in keeping children off their platforms.

Reuters reported in August that the regulator was gathering information to establish whether Snapchat was doing enough to remove underage users from its platform.

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big tech meets big EU

New European legislation aims to rein in the surveillance capitalism of social media and tech giants
Opinion
1 month ago

Snapchat under scrutiny from UK watchdog over underage users

US instant messaging app may not be doing enough to remove young children
Companies
1 month ago

Google to give more information about adverts as EU online rules kick in

The Digital Services Act requires companies to be more transparent on algorithmic processes, and to remove illegal products sold on their platforms
Companies
1 month ago

With Threads, Meta could outgrow Twitter and even TikTok

It has the advantage of using text and allowing thoughts to be shared
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Critical skills shortage in financial services ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banks push back against Sekunjalo’s request to ...
Companies
3.
Q&A with Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance ...
Companies
4.
Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in the first half ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
UK watchdog finds Snapchat’s AI chatbot may pose ...
Companies

Related Articles

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big tech meets big EU

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Google to give more information about adverts as EU online rules kick in

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Snapchat under scrutiny from UK watchdog over underage users

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Activists raise the alarm over AI companion apps and women abuse

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.