The discussion explores how a structured portfolio can be the best tool for diversification and customisation when investing. Which structured portfolio is best for one’s needs?
Makoni says their offering is mainly geared to high-net-worth individuals given a high entry point for such investments.
She explains that in the light of the current economic context, investors are apprehensive to invest offshore, making structures another way to access offshore markets without being exposed to currency fluctuations
Makoni shares insights on the performance of Liberty structures in the last 5-10 years. She also discusses Liberty’s ability to give investors wide exposure to alternative types of investment opportunities, while protecting them from risk, and which are aligned with their specific financial goals.
business day spotlight
PODCAST | Discussing Liberty’s structured investments product strategy
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Luvhani Makoni, Liberty’s senior specialist for technical investment communications
Hedging an portfolio for growth with investment structures from a professional financial services provider is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Luvhani Makoni, Liberty’s senior specialist for technical investment communications.
Listen to the conversation:
