Companies

Evergrande chair under police watch; liquidation looms

The world’s most indebted developer teeters, sparking global concern over China’s property sector stability

27 September 2023 - 11:07
by Scott Murdoch and Rae Wee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hui Ka Yan, chair of Evergrande Real Estate Group, the country's second-largest property developer by sales, attends a news conference on annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29 2016. Picture: REUTERS
Hui Ka Yan, chair of Evergrande Real Estate Group, the country's second-largest property developer by sales, attends a news conference on annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29 2016. Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — The chair of China Evergrande Group has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, raising more doubts about the embattled developer’s future as it also grapples with mounting prospects of liquidation.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the report said Hui Ka Yan, who founded Evergrande in 1996 in southern Guangzhou city, was taken away by police earlier this month and is being monitored at a designated location.

It was not clear why Hui was placed under residential surveillance, Bloomberg News said, adding the move was a type of police action that falls short of formal detention or arrest and does not mean Hui will be charged with a crime.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Evergrande, the police department in Guangdong province, whose capital is Guangzhou, and the public security ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer and has been at the centre of an unprecedented liquidity crisis in China's property sector

Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property developer and has been at the centre of an unprecedented liquidity crisis in China’s property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy.

Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande’s financial crisis became public in 2021 and since then it and a string of its peers have defaulted on their offshore debt obligations amid slowing home sales and fewer new avenues for fundraising.

The reported move of Hui being under surveillance comes as its offshore debt restructuring plan, the key to its survival amid a stifling cash crunch, looks set to falter and the prospects of it being liquidated gather momentum.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that a major Evergrande offshore creditor group was planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the developer if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by the end of October.

That plan comes after the company rattled markets on Sunday with its announcement that it could not issue new bonds as part of its debt restructuring plan because of a regulatory investigation into its main Chinese unit, Hengda Real Estate.

Hengda, in a separate filing on Monday, said that it had failed to pay the principal and interest on a 4-billion yuan ($547m) bond due by a September 25 deadline.

Shares in Evergrande were up 1.3% in afternoon trade in the Hong Kong market on Wednesday, while an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers was little changed from its previous close.

Coupon payment

The latest woes for Evergrande come as investors are also focused on another major Chinese developer, Country Garden, which is facing a new bond coupon repayment deadline on Wednesday.

The $40m coupon, with a 30-day grace period, is tied to an 8% $1bn dollar bond that matures in January and is the latest payment challenge facing Country Garden, as the developer strives to avoid default.

The country’s top private developer, whose financial woes worsened the property sector outlook and prompted Beijing to unveil a raft of support measures in the last few weeks, scrambled to successfully dodge defaults this month.

Offshore creditors widely expect Country Garden to delay Wednesday’s coupon payment, while making use of the grace period to come up with plans to restructure all of its offshore debt.

A Country Garden spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“The fall of industry stalwarts in China’s property space has been alarming, to say the least,” said Fiona Kwok, Asian Fixed Income portfolio manager, First Sentier Investors.

“Until Chinese regulators come through with stimulus significant enough to inject optimism into the property market and increase property sales, default risk remains high among private and mixed ownership developers.”

Reuters

Embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden faces another dollar coupon deadline

Firm faces Monday deadline to pay $15m in interest linked to an offshore bond, after having dodged default at the last minute twice this month
Companies
1 week ago

Evergrande sheds 80% of value as trade resumes

Chinese developer is at the centre of China’s troubled property sector that’s seen a string of defaults
Companies
4 weeks ago

Fix China’s property sector to lure foreign investors

Restoring the property sector’s health will have a greater effect on China’s economy than tax cuts or growth in the tech sector will deliver
World
1 month ago

Stocks and bonds in China property giants fall to eight-month lows

Fears of a cash crunch at two of China’s biggest developers, Country Garden and Dalian Wanda, deepened a crisis of confidence in the sector
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Rebosis set to sell four more properties but at ...
Companies / Property
2.
Government’s ‘lack of urgency’ adds to poor ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EDITORIAL: A sleeping giant ready to wake up
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Bob van Dijk’s Naspers legacy a mix of hits and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Insurers brace for claims avalanche after ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

China’s economic woes embolden calls for change

World / Asia

China cities could follow Nanjing’s easing of home-buying curbs

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.