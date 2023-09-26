Companies

Investors join initiative aimed at pushing firms to minimise nature loss

Group has begun to engage with companies in sectors such as mining, chemicals and consumer goods

26 September 2023 - 15:26
by Simon Jessop
Picture 123RF/PARSHA
Picture 123RF/PARSHA

London — A group of 190 investors has joined the Nature Action 100 initiative which aims to push the world’s leading companies to do more to protect and restore nature and ecosystems.

The group, soft-launched at the COP15 global talks on biodiversity in December, said it had begun to engage with companies in sectors from mining to chemicals and consumer goods by writing letters setting out its expectations.

Among the initial requests are that boards publicly commit to minimise nature loss and conserve and restore ecosystems at operational level and throughout supply chains by 2030; and disclose linked dependencies, affects, risks and opportunities.

The companies should also set time-bound, science-based targets and disclose annual progress; establish board oversight; and work with stakeholders including trade bodies to create an “enabling environment” to meet the goals.

“We believe this sends a very strong signal to the global markets — we must work together to reverse the systemic risk of nature loss,” said Adam Kanzer, head of stewardship, Americas, BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“We have limited time, but working together with these 100 companies, we believe we can make a considerable difference. The real work begins now.”

The group, whose members have combined assets of $23.6-trillion, includes most of Europe’s biggest investors such as Amundi, Aviva Investors and BNP Asset Management.

While US investors such as Columbia Threadneedle Investments are members, several of the world’s biggest — BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street — are not.

BlackRock and State Street were not immediately able to comment when contacted by Reuters. Vanguard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Reuters

Ecuador votes to stop oil drilling in Amazon national park

Referendum hailed as good for climate democracy will see Ecuador’s crude oil output drop about 12%
World
1 month ago

Amazon nations rejoice after Ecuador’s Amazon oil drilling ban

The energy minister has stated his opposition to the closure of the 43-ITT block, saying it will cost Ecuador $1.2bn in oil income a year
World
2 weeks ago

BIG READ: China’s hard landing and the energy revolution dilemma

The world is awash with laudable dreams but realising them requires a sober assessment of global realities
Life
2 weeks ago
