Trellidor hit as consumers prioritise load-shedding and water-cut measures
Group plans to expand its product offering into the commercial and industrial spaces
25 September 2023 - 18:59
Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor says load-shedding and water shortages have forced consumers to reprioritise the allocation of disposable income to alternative power and emergency water solutions over investments in security.
The reduced expenditure on security gates and window burglar bars comes despite Stats SA data illustrating that housebreaking, the most common crime experienced by households, increased 10% in 2022/23 compared with 2021/22...
